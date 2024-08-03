3 Aug 2024 - Willaston & District Annual Show

Published: 30th July 2024 20:58

Seventy-five years of the Willaston and District Annual Show

Pam Irving, Honorary Secretary for the society, told us: "Willaston and District Horticultural Society are holding their 75th Annual Show on Saturday 3rd August. The event will take place in the Willaston Memorial Hall, The Green, Willaston and the doors open to the public at 1.30pm with tea and cakes available.

"There will be exhibits of Vegetables, Flowers, Produce, Flower Arranging and Photography. Presentation of awards will take place at 3.30pm, followed at 4.00pm by a Raffle."

Saturday 3 August 2024



Willaston Memorial Hall

The Green

Neston Road

Willaston

CH64 2XR

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.