3 Aug 2024 - Willaston & District Annual Show

Published: 30th July 2024 20:58

Seventy-five years of the Willaston and District Annual Show

Pam Irving, Honorary Secretary for the society, told us: "Willaston and District Horticultural Society are holding their 75th Annual Show on Saturday 3rd August. The event will take place in the Willaston Memorial Hall, The Green, Willaston and the doors open to the public at 1.30pm with tea and cakes available.

"There will be exhibits of Vegetables, Flowers, Produce, Flower Arranging and Photography. Presentation of awards will take place at 3.30pm, followed at 4.00pm by a Raffle."

Saturday 3 August 2024

Willaston Memorial Hall
The Green
Neston Road
Willaston
CH64 2XR

 

 

 

