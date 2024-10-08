  • Bookmark this page

8 Oct 2024 - An Evening with Ian Rankin at St George's Hall

Published: 5th August 2024 20:31

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall are thrilled to be working alongside Booka bookshop for an evening with the iconic Ian Rankin.

Chatting about his twenty-fifth installment in the mega-selling series based on Detective John Rebus, Ian introduces Midnight and Blue at an event to be held at St George's Hall in Liverpool.

8 Oct 2024 - An Evening with Ian Rankin at St George's Hall

Tuesday 8 October
Synopsis

The twenty-fifth page-turning installment in the mega-selling series from the king of tartan noir finds Inspector John Rebus embroiled in a terrifying game of cat-and-mouse, as he is forced to join the crowd of Edinburgh's deadliest criminals.

The brand new John Rebus thriller from the iconic Number One bestseller Ian Rankin one of the must-read books of the year.

John Rebus spent his life as a detective putting Edinburgh's most deadly criminals behind bars.

Now, he's going to join them...

In this tense, gripping game of cat and mouse, ‘The King of Crime' (Express) returns to his much-loved creation, the inimitable John Rebus, as he faces a case unlike any other...

Tickets available from £35, including a copy of Ian's book. Couples' tickets are priced from £45 to admit two attendees and including one copy of Midnight and Blue.

This event will be held from 7 pm (doors open 6.30 pm) on Tuesday 8 October 2024, at St George's Hall in Liverpool L1 1JJ. Linghams advise that parking is available at the Queen's Square NCP car park, Liverpool L1 1RH.

Linghams

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

 

 

