Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
6 Sep 2024 - Bring a Torch for a Short Bat Walk

Published: 30th August 2024 14:59

Bat Walk at Lees Lane Ponds in Neston

Come and be wowed by our local bats as they swoop over Lees Lane Ponds at dusk.

Use our detectors to identify the species with the help of experts. It is a magical evening if the weather is warm as the bats will be out stocking up for a long winter.

 

Bring a Torch for a Short Bat Walk Along the Wirral Way 2024 - Bring a Torch for a Short Bat Walk Along the Wirral Way

 

Friday, 6 September

We suggest you wear suitable footwear for a short walk and bring appropriate clothing for the weather and a torch.

We will gather at 9 pm at the car park at Lees Lane Ponds and the walk will continue until 10.30 pm.

A short introduction about bats is followed by a walk along the Wirral Way and down into the eerie cutting after darkness falls.

Lees Lane Car Park
Lees Lane
Neston
CH64 7TH

 

 

 

