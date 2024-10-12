12 Oct 2024 - Rhos Male Voice Choir
|Published: 3rd September 2024 21:09
Return of the Rhos Male Voice Choir
Rhos Male Voice Choir pictured on Facebook 3 September 2024.
Saturday 12 October, at 7 pm.
Tickets cost £15 and they're available to purchase from The Blue Bicycle, Neston or Nicholls Ice Cream in Parkgate.
United Reformed Church
Parkgate Road
Neston
CH64 6UZ
