The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
12 Oct 2024 - Rhos Male Voice Choir

Published: 3rd September 2024 21:09

Return of the Rhos Male Voice Choir

 Rhos Male Voice ChoirRhos Male Voice Choir pictured on Facebook 3 September 2024.

Saturday 12 October, at 7 pm.

Tickets cost £15 and they're available to purchase from The Blue Bicycle, Neston or Nicholls Ice Cream in Parkgate.

United Reformed Church
Parkgate Road
Neston
CH64  6UZ

 

 

 

   

