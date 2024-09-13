  • Bookmark this page

13 Sep 2024 - Neston Civic Society Talks Saving Lives round Wirral's Coast

Published: 12th September 2024 20:59

RNLI and Wirral's coastline

On Thursday 19 Septembery, Brian Jordan, Lifeboat Visits Officer at the RNLI Station Hoylake will talk to Neston Civic Society on Saving Lives round Wirral's Coast, illustrated with short videos of equipment used and some recent rescues.

The talk is at 7.30 p.m. in the URC Community Hall.

Visitors are welcome. Free tea, coffee and biscuits will be served.

Dr Awan after his talk, with (l to r) Rob Ward, Janet Griffiths, Brenda Marple and Lindsey Hinks.Dr Awan after his talk, with (l to r) Rob Ward, Janet Griffiths, Brenda Marple and Lindsey Hinks.

 Thursday 19 September 2024

The Neston Civic Society committee meet monthly to look at planning applications and arrange gardening and litter-picking parties.

We produce a newsletter twice a year, and have produced a Town Trail, and a Tree Trail with Neston Earth Group.

Please visit our website nestoncivicsociety.uk.

United Reformed Church Community Hall
Moorside Lane
Neston
CH64 6UZ

 

 

 

 

 

 

