21 Sep 2024 - Willaston District Horticultural Society Coffee Morning

Published: 18th September 2024 20:43

Coffee Morning

Saturday 21st September

From 10.00 am to 12.00 pm, there will be a coffee morning in the Memorial Hall.

Entry is £1, which includes coffee/tea and biscuits.

Plants, Cakes, Bird Boxes, Bottle Tombola and Raffle.

Willaston Memorial Hall
The Green
Neston Road
Willaston
CH64 2XR

 

 

 

 

 

 

