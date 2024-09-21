21 Sep 2024 - Willaston District Horticultural Society Coffee Morning

Published: 18th September 2024 20:43

Coffee Morning

Saturday 21st September

From 10.00 am to 12.00 pm, there will be a coffee morning in the Memorial Hall.

Entry is £1, which includes coffee/tea and biscuits.

Plants, Cakes, Bird Boxes, Bottle Tombola and Raffle.

Willaston Memorial Hall

The Green

Neston Road

Willaston

CH64 2XR

