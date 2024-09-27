27 Sep 2024 - Macmillan Coffee Morning at Hinderton Court
|Published: 19th September 2024 21:08
Hamilton Court to host Macmillan Coffee Morning
On Hinderton Road in Neston, the lounge at Hamilton Court will transform to welcome all in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
Friday 27 September
From 10 am to 12.30 pm, on Friday 27 September, all are welcome to come along and enjoy tea/coffee, cake, and biscuits, plus a raffle.
Hamilton Court
Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64 9PE
