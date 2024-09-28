28 Sep 2024 - Christian Aid Sponsored Walk

Published: 25th September 2024 20:47

The Annual Sponsored Walk for Neston and District Christian Aid

Photo credit: Brenda Marple, shows some of the walkers about to set off in 2023.

The annual sponsored walk for Neston and District Christian Aid will take place on Saturday, 28 September, from 9 am.

The walk starts at the United Reformed Church Community Hall, Moorside Lane, Neston CH64 6UZ.

Sponsorship forms and details can be got from Lynne Vaughan, phone 0151 336 8920, or email lynnevneston@gmail.com, or from Christian Aid representatives in local churches.



The walk is along the Wirral Way to Cottage Lane, Gayton, and back along the edge of the Dee estuary.

Neston Fairtrade Group will serve light refreshments at Cottage Lane. The walk ends back at the URC Hall, where home-made soup and bread rolls will be served. The walk is mostly level, and about five miles. A shorter walk of about two miles is also offered for those who cannot manage the full walk.

Margaret Heibel has arranged a bucket collection at Gordale Garden centre, on Saturday, 26 October. The volunteer collectors hope to use an app on a smartphone, Charity Go, which allows people who are not carrying cash to donate easily with a bank card.

The Christian Aid week service took place on Sunday, 12 May at Neston Methodist Church. The speaker, Reverend Noel Sharp, a local Methodist Minister, talked about his work for Christian Aid, and showed examples of ‘ordinary people doing extraordinary things'. One was Aline, in Burundi, who went to a three-day community workshop, funded by Christian Aid. She learned how to form a village savings and loans association, and used a small start-up loan to build a rural business. She can house and feed her family.

Ron Berg, the new group Treasurer, reported that local churches had raised over £4,000 during Christian Aid Week, to which will be added Gift Aid raising the total to almost £5,000. A small part of the money came from a Dingbats Quiz, which cost £2 to enter, and was won by Brian McDonald. Lynne Vaughan, local organiser, said: "This is a splendid total, considering that we no longer do house-to-house collections, and will do a lot to help people who really need help".

