7 Oct 2024 - Future Management of Neston Civic Hall

Published: 26th September 2024 20:10

Neston Civic Hall - Public Meeting

Monday 7 October 2024

Open meeting to update the community on current situation regarding Neston Community Youth Centre's management of Neston Civic Hall, and plans for raising funds for repair work.

Please arrive by 6.50 pm to enable a prompt start at 7 pm.

Neston Civic Hall

Hinderton Road

Neston

CH64 9PE

