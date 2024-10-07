7 Oct 2024 - Future Management of Neston Civic Hall
|Published: 26th September 2024 20:10
Neston Civic Hall - Public Meeting
Monday 7 October 2024
Open meeting to update the community on current situation regarding Neston Community Youth Centre's management of Neston Civic Hall, and plans for raising funds for repair work.
Please arrive by 6.50 pm to enable a prompt start at 7 pm.
Neston Civic Hall
Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64 9PE
