2 Oct 2024 - Tim Spector In Conversation with Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall

Published: 29th September 2024 09:57

Cook for life. Join the food revolution.

Working alongside Booka Bookshop, Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invit you for an evening with Tim Spector at St George's Hall, in Liverpool

Tim will be in conversation with Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, author of 'How to Eat 30 Plants a Week'.

Tim Spector, MD, is Professor of Epidemiology at King's College London. He is the bestselling

author of The Diet Myth, Spoon-Fed and Food for Life and scientific co-founder of ZOE, the nutrition science company.

With a focus on cutting-edge science and honoured with an OBE for his impactful work in fighting Covid-19, Tim stands at the forefront of his field. The original pioneer of microbiome research, he is among the top 100 most cited scientists in the world.



Links in this event listing point to the linghams.co.uk website.

Wednesday 2 October 2024



Synopsis

Tim's principles for eating well, now brought to your plate in these delicious recipes, are totally transformative' Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall

‘Delicious and astonishingly, life-changingly, simple' Davina McCall

** THE ONLY GUT-HEALTH COOKBOOK YOU NEED FROM THE #1 SUNDAY TIMES BESTSELLING AUTHOR OF FOOD FOR LIFE AND ITV LORRAINE'S GUT-HEALTH EXPERT **

In: 30 plants a week. Out: Calorie counting.

In: Fermenting. Out: Ultra-processed foods.

But, how?

The Food For Life Cookbook takes the ground-breaking guidance in Tim Spector's #1 bestselling guide to the new science of eating well and, in over 100 delicious and achievable recipes created in collaboration with ZOE, the nutrition science company that he co-founded, shows just how simple and enjoyable it can be to adapt to a gut-friendly way of eating.

Shaped by Tim's own experience of transforming the way he eats, as well as common requests from readers and ZOE members, chapters include 15-minute meals, ideas for eating well when the fridge looks bare, and generous feasts and sweet treats for special moments with friends.

Packed with inspiration for delicious meals to feed you, your family and your microbiome, as well as tips for increasing plant diversity and science-based explanations for the nutritional benefits of the ingredients and recipes included, The Food For Life Cookbook is a must-have for every gut-loving home and kitchen.

Tickets available from £35, including a copy of the book. Couples' tickets are priced from £45 to admit two attendees and include one copy.

Linghams has advised that the first fifty tickets sold will have a photo opportunity at the end with Tim, and reserved seating in the first several rows.

REGISTER HERE This event will be held from 7 pm (doors open 6.30 pm) on Wednesday 2 October 2024, at St George's Hall in Liverpool L1 1JJ. Linghams advise that parking is available a NCP car park Queen Square Liverpool 1 1RH..

Linghams Booksellers

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.