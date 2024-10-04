4 Oct 2024 - Elevenses with Tom Parker Bowles

Published: 30th September 2024 20:38

In conversation and book signing event - Elevenses with Tom Parker Bowles

Tom Parker Bowles has been an award-winning food writer for over twenty years, is the author of eight books on food (including the bestselling Fortnum & Mason cookbooks) and is the restaurant critic for The Mail on Sunday. He is also a contributing editor for Esquire, Country Life and Condé Nast Traveller, plus a regular judge on the BBC's Masterchef.

Tom is a godson of King Charles III, and his mother, Camilla, is Queen.

Friday 4 October 2024

Synopsis

Spanning over 150 years of royal cuisine, Cooking and the Crown combines gastronomy and history to hugely enjoyable effect and showcases recipes both lavish and intimate.

Blending history, monarchy, and gastronomy, Tom Parker Bowles guides the reader on an adventure across royal culinary history

From breakfasts, picnic lunches and dinners, to coronations and state banquets, Cooking and the Crown showcases an abundance of beloved royal recipes for all seasons and occasions. Sophisticated creations feature alongside dishes of surprising simplicity, combining historical insights with modern tastes.

Each chapter is accompanied by fascinating tales of royal kitchens, chefs and culinary traditions. Weaving together material from the royal archives, contemporary accounts and personal insight, Tom Parker Bowles paints a vivid picture of royal tastes and traditions, as far back as Victorian times.

CONTENTS INCLUDE:

Breakfast

Queen Camilla's porridge; Herrings fried in oatmeal; Kedgeree

Lunch

Salmon fishcakes; George V's curry; Buckingham Palace mutton pies

Tea

Queen Mary's birthday cake; Sandwiches a la Regance; Welsh teabread

Dinner

The King's wet martini; Oeufs drumkilbo; Sardine diable savouries

Pudding

Bombe Glacée Princess Elizabeth; Rod grod; Mango melb

Tickets cost from £16 to £31 and online charges apply. Coffee and cake will be available to purchase on the day, at the venue.

REGISTER HERE See Tom Parker Bowles in coversation at The Neston Club Station Road Parkgate CH64 6QJ, from 11am, Friday, 4 October 2024.

Linghams Booksellers

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday



From £16.00 to £31.00 * online fees apply

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.