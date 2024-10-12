  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

12 Oct 2024 - Book Signing with Oliver Jeffers

Published: 9th October 2024 20:19

Book Signing with Oliver Jeffers

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall will be hosting Oliver Jeffers for a book signing on Saturday, 12 October, from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm..

Read more about the childrens book author's life and literary journey, on the Linghams website.

 Book Signing with Oliver Jeffers

Saturday 12 October 2024
Synopsis

Celebrate twenty years of The Boy in this highly anticipated new adventure from the internationally bestselling picture book creator of Lost and Found Oliver Jeffers!

Once there was a boy who would often play hide-and-seek with his friends the star and the penguin. The star was always easy to find, but one day it went missing. So, the boy radioed the Martian for help and soon found himself on an exciting spaceship rescue mission to the North Pole! But there, he discovered that he wasn't the only one who had always dreamed of having a star as a friend...

The out-of-this-world, long-awaited sequel to the much-loved Boy stories, loved all around the world - now introducing a brand-new character!

Tickets for children cost from £14.99 and include a copy of the book. One accompanying adult is free.

The Linghams' team, says: "Please dress appropriately as queues outside the shop are likely."

REGISTER HERE

Meet Oliver Jeffers from 4.30pm on Saturday, 12 October, at the Linghams shop on Telegraph Road, in Heswall.

Linghams

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall
CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

 

 


From £16.00 to £31.00 * online fees apply

