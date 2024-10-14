  • Bookmark this page

14 Oct 2024 - Friends of Flint Meadow AGM

Published: 12th October 2024 21:08

Friends of Flint Meadow AGM

 Some members of the community group working hard.

Monday 14 October 2024

Neston Town Councillor Steve Wastell has been in touch to let you know that the group is holding their Annual General Meeting at Neston Town Hall on Monday, 14 October at 6 pm.

Neston Town Hall
High Street
Neston
CH64 9TR

 

 

 

 

