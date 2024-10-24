  • Bookmark this page

24 Oct 2024 - An Evening with Reverend Richard Coles

Published: 16th October 2024 21:10

An Evening with Reverend Richard Coles

The Reverend Richard Coles is a writer, broadcaster and an Anglican priest. He co-presented Saturday Live on BBC Radio 4 for a number of years and appears, from time to time, on QI, Have I Got News For You and Would I Lie To You? He has won Christmas MasterChef, Celebrity Mastermind twice, and captained Leeds to victory in Christmas University Challenge in 2019. A contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, he scored a lamentably low mark for a paso doble.

He writes regularly for the Sunday Times, and is the author of half a dozen books, including a bestselling autobiography, Fathomless Riches, and the bereavement bestseller The Madness of Grief, written after the death of his partner, David Coles. Murder Before Evensong, the first book in the Canon Clement Mystery series, was an instant number one Sunday Times bestseller.

 An Evening with Rev Richard Coles

Thursday 24 October 2024
Synopsis

About Murder Under the Mistletoe: Canon Clement's hopes for a joyous Christmas Day feast at Champton Rectory are quashed when one partygoer drops down dead in suspicious circumstances in this festive novella from the bestselling series.

It is Christmas Day and at Champton Rectory, Canon Daniel Clement and his mother Audrey are joined by the residents and guests of the big house to drink, eat and be merry.

At the festive feast, peace and goodwill prevail.

Until two meet under the mistletoe. One of them falls down dead. And Daniel suspects murder has returned to Champton...

Can Daniel and Detective Sergeant Neil Vanloo solve the crime and catch the Christmas killer?

Tickets cost from £15 and include a copy of the book. Couples' tickets from £25, including one copy of the book.

If you can't make it, but would like a signed/dedicated copy of the book, order on the Linghams website here

Please note, there is no parking at the church. Parking is in the public car park five minutes walk away, known as Brook Street car park or Neston Town Centre short stay car park, or alternatively Sainsbury's car park.

REGISTER HERE

Meet Reverend Richard Coles from 7 pm on Thursday, 24 October, at St Mary and St Helen Church Neston CH64 9TZ.

Linghams

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

 

 


From £16.00 to £31.00 * online fees apply

