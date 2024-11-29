Temporary Road Closure - Willaston Green - 29 Nov 2024

Published: 20th October 2024 13:36

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable the Williston Christmas Lights Switch-on.

The closure on Willaston Green (between B5151 Hadlow Road and B5133 Neston Road) commences at 3.30 pm, on Friday 29 November, and is anticipated to last for a maximum duration of five hours and thirty minutes.

Access to properties and emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of the road should use alternative routes.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles, outlined below:

