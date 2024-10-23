23 Oct 2024 - An Evening with Vanessa Feltz

Published: 20th October 2024 14:21

An Evevning In Conversation with Vanessa Feltz



The team at Linghams Booksellers of Heswall, says: "Incredible news to announce: we have the one and only Vanessa Feltz coming to town!"

Vanessa Feltz is a television personality, broadcaster and journalist. She cut her teeth on ITV's This Morning, became the ‘British Oprah' presenting Vanessa, Britain's first US-style talk show, reigned aboard the Big Breakfast bed and had an iconic meltdown on the first ever Celebrity Big Brother. Vanessa presented BBC Radio 2's Early Breakfast Show and BBC Radio London's Breakfast Show from 2003 to 2022, before hosting a daily TalkTV politics and current affairs show.

In June 2024 she joined Global's LBC, where she presents a Saturday show. She has presented and taken part in a raft of TV shows including Strictly Come Dancing, Celebs Go Dating, The Weakest Link, Cosmetic Surgery Live.

Wednesday 23 October 2024

Synopsis



She vowed she'd never do it. She lied. Vanessa Feltz has done the unthinkable and written a joltingly honest autobiography.

You think you already know all there is to know about Vanessa? You don't know the half of it. Brace yourself for the achingly funny, deeply moving untold story: the behind the scenes lowdown on the parents who planned her wedding before she could walk, how she became the nation's second-most-famous fat person, life as the British Oprah, feuding with Madonna and Miss Piggy aboard the Big Breakfast bed, an excruciatingly public divorce, gruesome gastric band surgery, a sixteen-year skirmish with an ageing boybander and finding herself shockingly single at sixty-one.

She's spent thirty-five years in the public eye: ‘Vanessa's Friends Say She's Drinking Custard!' Vanessa seizes her chance to set the record straight in this warm, witty, intensely human story. She spares no one's blushes, including her own. How could someone so clever make such cataclysmic mistakes?

Vanessa's often wrong, but always relatable. She puts the ‘Oh my goodness, I can never unread that paragraph!' into celebrity autobiography.

Tickets cost from £25 and include a copy of the book. Couples' tickets from £35, including one copy of the book.

Parking is limited and so please arrive early.

REGISTER HERE Meet Vanessa Feltz at Thornton Hall Hotel and Spa - Torintone Suite, Neston Road, Thornton Hough, Wirral CH63 1JF. Doiors open from 6.15 pm, to start from 7 pm, on Wednesday 23 October 2024.

Linghams Booksellers

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.