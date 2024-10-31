  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

31 Oct 2024 - Half-term Fun with Andy Day and Steven Lenton

Published: 21st October 2024 22:08

Half-term fun and Dino Dad book signing with Andy Day

Linghams says: "CBeebies Andy Day will be joining us for a book signing with the amazing Illustrator and author Steven Lenton...

"Steven will be painting the window so make sure you have a photo taken!"

Dino Dad: Ice Age is the second story from the roar-some new author-illustrator partnership of Andy Day- dinosaur expert and one of children's television's best-known and beloved presenters - and award-winning illustrator, Steven Lenton.

Perfect for fans of funny fiction, Andy's imaginative world and Steven's charming illustrations will keep young readers aged between four to eight hooked, and ready to become - like Ruby and her dad - POOPAs (Protector of Our Prehistoric Allies!).

Half-term Fun with Andy Day and Steven Lenton

Thursday 31October 2024
Synopsis

Following the runaway success of the first in their Dino Dad series which saw Ruby Thumb discover her father's magical ability to change into a dinosaur, her second adventure - Dino Dad: Ice Age - brings readers back to the fantastical secret island of Dinotropolis.

Here, Ruby and her dad have a fantastic frozen adventure in an icy dino-filled world, rescuing a baby woolly mammoth, reuniting it with its mummy, and un-freezing the entire island!

Featuring real-life dino facts to fascinate and feed the curiosity of young readers, Dino Dad: Ice Age is a whirlwind adventure and the perfect story to help children on their reading journey.

With Dino Dad on track to be one of the bestselling young fiction debuts of 2024, families and young readers will be delighted by this epic second instalment.

Tickets cost from £7.99 and include a copy of the book. No ticket is required for an accompanying adult.

This a book signing only event. Please dress warmly as there will be queuing.

REGISTER HERE

Meet Andy Day at Linghams Booksellers of Heswall on Telegraph Road, from 2.30 pm on Wednesday 31 October 2024.

Linghams

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall
Wirral
CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Your Photos | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Family Notices | Neston Life newsletter | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Archive | Have Your Say | Council Matters | Things To Do In Neston | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies