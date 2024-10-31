31 Oct 2024 - Half-term Fun with Andy Day and Steven Lenton

Published: 21st October 2024 22:08

Half-term fun and Dino Dad book signing with Andy Day

Linghams says: "CBeebies Andy Day will be joining us for a book signing with the amazing Illustrator and author Steven Lenton...

"Steven will be painting the window so make sure you have a photo taken!"

Dino Dad: Ice Age is the second story from the roar-some new author-illustrator partnership of Andy Day- dinosaur expert and one of children's television's best-known and beloved presenters - and award-winning illustrator, Steven Lenton.

Perfect for fans of funny fiction, Andy's imaginative world and Steven's charming illustrations will keep young readers aged between four to eight hooked, and ready to become - like Ruby and her dad - POOPAs (Protector of Our Prehistoric Allies!).

Thursday 31 October 2024

Following the runaway success of the first in their Dino Dad series which saw Ruby Thumb discover her father's magical ability to change into a dinosaur, her second adventure - Dino Dad: Ice Age - brings readers back to the fantastical secret island of Dinotropolis.

Here, Ruby and her dad have a fantastic frozen adventure in an icy dino-filled world, rescuing a baby woolly mammoth, reuniting it with its mummy, and un-freezing the entire island!

Featuring real-life dino facts to fascinate and feed the curiosity of young readers, Dino Dad: Ice Age is a whirlwind adventure and the perfect story to help children on their reading journey.

With Dino Dad on track to be one of the bestselling young fiction debuts of 2024, families and young readers will be delighted by this epic second instalment.

Tickets cost from £7.99 and include a copy of the book. No ticket is required for an accompanying adult.

This a book signing only event. Please dress warmly as there will be queuing.

Meet Andy Day at Linghams Booksellers of Heswall on Telegraph Road, from 2.30 pm on Wednesday 31 October 2024.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall

Wirral

CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

