The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
1 Nov 2024 - Join Children's Author and Vet Jess French

Published: 25th October 2024 13:01

Half-term fun and book signing with Vet Jess French

The Linghams' team says: "Half-Term fun! Join children's author and vet Jess French for a book signing with her latest book The Animal Body Book : An Insider's Guide to the World of Animal Anatomy. Explore how animal bodies work, and the amazing things they can do."

Join Children's Author and Vet Jess French

Friday 1 November 2024
Synopsis

Explore how animal bodies work, and the amazing things they can do. The Animal Body Book is a friendly introduction to animal anatomy, perfect for any child fascinated by animals or budding veterinarians. With nine chapters covering skeletons, circulation, digestion, the senses and more, every aspect of anatomy is covered, all clearly explained by animal expert Dr Jess French.

Animals perform extraordinary feats every day, from breathing underwater to flying, but how do they do these amazing things? The answers lie in the miraculous forms and features of their bodies. This fascinating animal anatomy book for kids offers: - Detailed but child-friendly illustrations of animal biology on every page. - Information by animal expert and children's TV presenter Jess French.

- First of its kind material focusing on animal biology for children aged 5-9. - 9 chapters which break down different anatomy, covering: skeletons, muscles, circulation, breathing, digestion, the senses, reproduction, skin, and invertebrates. From a whale's enormous heart and an owl's sensitive ears, to a tortoise's tough shell and an insect's unusual eyes, explore more than 40 animal adaptations in close detail.

Vivid photography combined with annotated illustrations reveal what each species looks like inside, and colourful diagrams help support children's understanding of animal anatomy

Tickets cost from £10 to admit one child and accompanying adult. The ticket price is redeemable against the purchase of Jess' book. Entry to the book signing is by ticket only.

Please dress warmly as there will be queuing.

REGISTER HERE

Meet Jess French at Linghams Booksellers of Heswall on Telegraph Road, from 2.30 pm on Friday 1 November 2024.

Linghams

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall
Wirral
CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

 

 

 

Comments

