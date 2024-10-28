Yuletide Cheer with Events Happening at Ness Botanic Gardens

Published: 28th October 2024 21:52

Alfie the Elf's Christmas Rescue, Storytime with Father Christmas, and Christmas wreath making.

Alfie the Elf's Christmas Rescue

A wonderful yuletide treat for children and families: Alfie the Elf has been stranded - with no way of getting back to the North Pole.

Join Alfie for this forty-five minute show as he brings his fabulous stories to life, cracks jokes and tells us all how Christmas really works in Santa's workshop.

Alfie the Elf's Christmas Rescue is a wonderful yuletide treat for children and their families, guaranteed to make this Christmas truly magical!

Alfie the Elf's Christmas Rescue runs weekends between Saturday 30 November, until Sunday 15 December, three times daily. Shows start at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm in Ness Botanic Garden's wonderful theatre, located in the visitor centre.

Storytime with Father Christmas

Add a little magic to the festive season with a visit to see Father Christmas as he pops in to Ness Gardens for two weekends this year.

The man in red is visiting once more to hear your Christmas wishes and as you settle down by the fireside he will tell you stories of his adventures. He's told us he'll bring a few sacks of gifts for the children too.

There will be time for each child to have a chat and if you'd like to, bring a letter to Father Christmas on the day. He loves to read what you've been up to and all the kind things you've done through the year.

On Sunday 8 and Sunday 15 December, sessions happening at 10 am, 12 noon, and 2 pm. Pre-booking is essential via the online store; please click the image above.

Twenty children may attend each session; tickets from £9.50 per child, and include meeting Father Christmas, Christmas present, admission into the gardens on the day and reindeer food to take home.

Please let us know if you have any accessibility requirements on the day.

Christmas wreath making with Dovecote Nursery

Join us to make your professional Christmas wreath with instruction from Dovecote Nursery

Led by Philippa Harris from Dovecote nurseries, you'll be given all the guidance and inspiration to make your very own festive door ornament that will indeed make your neighbours jealous! And what better way to get you into the festive spirit than enjoying coffee or tea and a mince pie too.

All materials are provided but please bring a pair of secateurs and gardening gloves. No experience is required, but those taking part do need to be eighteen-years-old or over.

There are four weekend sessions, on 7, 0/, 14, and 15 December, all starting from 10.30 am. The workshop costs £45 for Members of Ness Gardens, and £50 for non-members. The sessions will take place in the Coach House, at Ness Botanic Gardens.

Find out about events happening at Ness Gardens, on the liverpool.ac.uk website.

