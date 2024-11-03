Christmas 2024 Church Services in the CH64 Area

Published: 3rd November 2024 11:37

Below are details of the Church Services due to take place locally, over the festive period.

St Mary & St Helen Parish Church Neston. Photographed by Dave Mort Photography in 2022.

St Mary and St Helen Parish Church

Sunday 1 December, 4 pm - Bereavement Service

Tuesday 17 Decemeber, 3 pm - Carols in the Courtyard behind The Blue Bicycle

Sunday 22 December, 4.30 pm - traditional service of 9 Lessons and Carols

Tuesday 24 December, 4 pm - Crib Service (children encouraged to dress up)

Christmas Eve, 11.15pm - Midnight Mass

Christmas Day, Wednesday 25 December, 8 am - Holy Communio, 10.30 am - Sung Eucharist

St Michael's Church, Little Neston

Wednesday 18 December, from 7 pm - Alternative Carol Service

Christmas Day, Wednesday 25 December, 9.30 am - Eucharist

Sunday 29 December, 9.30 am - Carols and Communion

St Thomas Church, Parkgate

Tuesday 10 December, 6.30 pm - open air Carols in Mostyn Square

Thursday 19 December, 7 pm - Taize Service

Christmas Day, Wednesday 25 December, 9.30 am - Eucharist

Thanks go to Marion Forshaw, Churchwarden with Neston Parish, for providing the above details.

St Winefride's Roman Catholic Church



Christmas Eve, 3.45 pm - Carols followed by Mass at 4 pm

Christmas Eve, 6.45 pm - Carols followed by Mass at 7 pm

Christmas Day, 8.45 am and 10.30 am

Thank you Jayne Shakespeare, Parish Secretary with St Winefride's, for the above details.

Life Church, Neston

Life Church Neston, 38 Burton Road, Neston CH64 9RA.

Sunday 22 December, 10.30 am - Christmas Family Service

Wednesday 25 December, 10.30 am - Christmas Day Service

Aly Field-Baines, Location Pastor at Life Church Neston also told us about a Carol Service at Life Church Bebington (1a Old Chester Road, Bebington, Wirral CH63 7LA), on Sunday 15 December, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Little Neston Methodist Church



Ed Hilditch, Steward LNMC, told us "The Christmas morning service at Little Neston Methodist Church will be at 10-30 and will be led by our Pastor Mark Thomas. Come and join us for the Christmas celebration."

St Nicolas' Church, Burton

Sunday 1 December, 10 am - Christingle Service

Sunday 15 December, 7 pm - Carols by Candlelight

Tuesday 24 December, 4 pm - Christmas Eve Special for young families

Wednesday 25 December, 9.30 am - Communion for Christmas Day

Sunday 29 December, 11 am - Carols for Christmas around the World

Our thanks to John Coyne, Vicar of Burton, for the details of services at St Nicolas'.

Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church

Festival Service on Sunday 15 December, 11 am

Christingle and Children's Carol Service on Monday 23 December, 4 pm to 5 pm

Carols by Candlelight on Tuesday 24 December, 7.30 pm

Christmas Day service at 9.30 am

Thank you Ann Clowes, Secretary Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church.

