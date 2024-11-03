Christmas 2024 Church Services in the CH64 Area
|Published: 3rd November 2024 11:37
Below are details of the Church Services due to take place locally, over the festive period.
St Mary & St Helen Parish Church Neston. Photographed by Dave Mort Photography in 2022.
St Mary and St Helen Parish Church
- Sunday 1 December, 4 pm - Bereavement Service
- Tuesday 17 Decemeber, 3 pm - Carols in the Courtyard behind The Blue Bicycle
- Sunday 22 December, 4.30 pm - traditional service of 9 Lessons and Carols
- Tuesday 24 December, 4 pm - Crib Service (children encouraged to dress up)
- Christmas Eve, 11.15pm - Midnight Mass
- Christmas Day, Wednesday 25 December, 8 am - Holy Communio, 10.30 am - Sung Eucharist
St Michael's Church, Little Neston
- Wednesday 18 December, from 7 pm - Alternative Carol Service
- Christmas Day, Wednesday 25 December, 9.30 am - Eucharist
- Sunday 29 December, 9.30 am - Carols and Communion
St Thomas Church, Parkgate
- Tuesday 10 December, 6.30 pm - open air Carols in Mostyn Square
- Thursday 19 December, 7 pm - Taize Service
- Christmas Day, Wednesday 25 December, 9.30 am - Eucharist
Thanks go to Marion Forshaw, Churchwarden with Neston Parish, for providing the above details.
St Winefride's Roman Catholic Church
- Christmas Eve, 3.45 pm - Carols followed by Mass at 4 pm
- Christmas Eve, 6.45 pm - Carols followed by Mass at 7 pm
- Christmas Day, 8.45 am and 10.30 am
Thank you Jayne Shakespeare, Parish Secretary with St Winefride's, for the above details.
Life Church, Neston
Life Church Neston, 38 Burton Road, Neston CH64 9RA.
- Sunday 22 December, 10.30 am - Christmas Family Service
- Wednesday 25 December, 10.30 am - Christmas Day Service
Aly Field-Baines, Location Pastor at Life Church Neston also told us about a Carol Service at Life Church Bebington (1a Old Chester Road, Bebington, Wirral CH63 7LA), on Sunday 15 December, from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Little Neston Methodist Church
Ed Hilditch, Steward LNMC, told us "The Christmas morning service at Little Neston Methodist Church will be at 10-30 and will be led by our Pastor Mark Thomas. Come and join us for the Christmas celebration."
St Nicolas' Church, Burton
- Sunday 1 December, 10 am - Christingle Service
- Sunday 15 December, 7 pm - Carols by Candlelight
- Tuesday 24 December, 4 pm - Christmas Eve Special for young families
- Wednesday 25 December, 9.30 am - Communion for Christmas Day
- Sunday 29 December, 11 am - Carols for Christmas around the World
Our thanks to John Coyne, Vicar of Burton, for the details of services at St Nicolas'.
Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church
- Festival Service on Sunday 15 December, 11 am
- Christingle and Children's Carol Service on Monday 23 December, 4 pm to 5 pm
- Carols by Candlelight on Tuesday 24 December, 7.30 pm
- Christmas Day service at 9.30 am
Thank you Ann Clowes, Secretary Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church.
