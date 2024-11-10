10 Nov 2024 - Meet David Walliams

Published: 6th November 2024 21:16

Meet David Walliams and celebrate the release of his first ever murder mystery, Super Sleuth.

The Linghams' team says: "Prepare for a supercharged, one-hour spectacular with one of Britain's favourite storytellers David Walliams, which will include hilarious performative readings and a chance to get YOUR questions answered live on stage. Fun for all the family - laughter guaranteed.

"From million-copy bestselling author David Walliams comes his first ever murder mystery - with thrills, spills and laughs galore."

Sunday 10 November 2024

Dilly loves a good murder. Not a REAL murder.

A made-up murder. One you would find in a murder-mystery novel. Sherlock Holmes is her favourite detective.

She even named her dog Watson after his faithful companion, and trained him to sniff out clues and follow trails. So far, Dilly and Watson haven't cracked many cases - beyond lost cats, or missing biscuits that turned out to have been eaten all along. But now the detective duo find themselves on a luxury ocean liner bound for London.

A thousand passengers. A thousand miles of ocean around them. It's the perfect place for a murder... Or two.

Or three. Or four. Or MORE!

Tickets cost from £22 and include a copy of the book.

Meet & Greet Ts&Cs

Please note there will be no book signing at this event but there will be a ‘Meet & Greet' opportunity with David following the show.

ONE photo per family or group will be available at the ‘Meet & Greet' with David, so please feel free to bring your cameras! Staff will be on hand to take your camera/phone to get a photo of you with David.

David Walliams is very sorry but due to time restraints will not be able to sign any books or other items on the day, however copies of Super Sleuth will be pre-signed before the event.

Due to the anticipated high turn-out, please come prepared to queue - we will aim to keep you updated on your waiting time.

Please note the event will be filmed and photographed, as an attendee you consent to footage and/or images of you being used for promotional purposes.

REGISTER HERE Meet David Walliams at the event which starts from 2 pm, on Sunday 10 November, at William Aston Hall, Mold Road, Wrexham LL11 2AW.

Linghams Booksellers

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

