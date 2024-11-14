14 Nov 2024 - Late Night Shopping at Linghams

Published: 10th November 2024 20:52

Late Night Shopping at Linghams

The Linghams' team says: "Join us for our annual festive evening of late night shopping, fizz, mince pies and discount on book and toys.

"We can also recommend lots of books for your pleasure and of course to gift!"

Thursday 14 November 2024

This is a free event.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall

CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

