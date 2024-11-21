21 Nov 2024 - In Conversation with Luke Evans

Published: 12th November 2024 21:28

Luke Evans in conversation at Chester Town Hall

From humble beginnings in a quaint Welsh mining village to the dazzling lights of Hollywood, much-loved star, Luke Evans, takes us on a poignant and inspiring journey that spans from the heart of Wales to behind-the-scenes of the biggest films of the last decade. Growing up in a small village in the Rhymney Valley, south Wales, Luke Evans' early life was shaped by his Jehovah's Witness upbringing.

While most children of his age spent their Saturday mornings watching morning television, young Luke would dress in a suit and tie, joining his parents to knock on doors to spread the word of their religion. From an early age he felt different, but this feeling of displacement was not limited to his faith. As he came to terms with his sexuality, he faced a difficult and uncertain path, knowing that embracing his true self could lead to alienation from his community.

In his poignant and tender account, Luke shares his bold decision to leave home - and religion - at seventeen to move to London where vibrant Soho scene captured his heart, invigorated his creative journey as an actor and opened a whole new world of opportunity.

In finding himself, Luke also discovered his passion for singing, acting and performing. Starring first on the West End stages in iconic productions like Miss Saigon, Avenue Q and Rent, he quickly captivated the hearts of audiences and caught the eye of Hollywood's elite, securing roles in blockbuster films such as The Hobbit, Beauty and the Beast and Fast and Furious, building up a huge and dedicated fanbase along the way.

Thursday 21 November 2024

In this intimate memoir, Luke takes us behind-the-scenes of his career on stage and screen, showing a side to himself that he has never revealed before. Writing beautifully of the winding road he took to get where he is now, Luke's story is a powerful tale of resilience, courage, and the pursuit to find a sense of belonging and identity.

Luke Evans is an award-winning actor and singer who began his career on stage, performing in London's West End productions of Rent, Miss Saigon and Piaf before making his film debut in 2010. He has starred in the Fast and Furious franchise, J. R. R. Tolkien's The Hobbit, Dracula Untold, The Alienist (earning an Emmy nomination) and as Gaston in Disney's live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast. On television he has starred in TNT's The Alienist and alongside Nicole Kidman in Nine Perfect Strangers for Hulu and most recently starred in Apple TV+ Echo 3. As a recording artist, Luke has released two studio albums: At Last and A Song For You which hit the top five in the UK charts in 2022. Evans won the 2023 BAFTA Cymru Entertainment award for his musical special which aired on BBC 2 entitled Luke Evans: Showtime!

Tickets cost from £30 and include a copy of the book.

REGISTER HERE Meet Luke Evans from 7 pm on Thursday 21 November 2024, at Chester Town Hall, Northgate Street, Chester CH1 2HJ.

