29 Jan 2025 - Linghams Hosts Alice Feeney and T.M. Logan

Alice Feeney and T.M. Logan

The Linghams' team, says: "We are delighted to announce our first event for 2025! Two wonderful thriller authors will be in conversation on the 29th January. Alice Feeney with her new book Beautiful Ugly and T.M. Logan with The Dream Home."

Wednesday 29 January 2025

Synopsis



Read more about Alice Feeney's About Beautiful Ugly, and T.M. Logan's The Dream Home, on the Linghams' website, where you may find praise for both books and authors.

Tickets cost from £16.99 for one ticket and a copy of Alice Feeney's Beautiful Ugly (the first twenty people to book receive an Indie edition). Or, tickets cost £15, to include a paperback copy of T.M. Logan's The Dream House.

REGISTER HERE Meet the two authors at Linghams' bookstore on Telegraph Road, in Heswall. The event starts from 7 pm on Wednesday, 29 January 2025.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall

CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

