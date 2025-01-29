  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

29 Jan 2025 - Linghams Hosts Alice Feeney and T.M. Logan

Published: 15th November 2024 18:41

Alice Feeney and T.M. Logan

The Linghams' team, says: "We are delighted to announce our first event for 2025! Two wonderful thriller authors will be in conversation on the 29th January. Alice Feeney with her new book Beautiful Ugly and T.M. Logan with The Dream Home." 

 Linghams Hosts Alice Feeney and T.M. Logan

Wednesday 29 January 2025
Synopsis

Read more about Alice Feeney's About Beautiful Ugly, and T.M. Logan's The Dream Home, on the Linghams' website, where you may find praise for both books and authors.

Tickets cost from £16.99 for one ticket and a copy of Alice Feeney's Beautiful Ugly (the first twenty people to book receive an Indie edition). Or, tickets cost £15, to include a paperback copy of T.M. Logan's The Dream House.

REGISTER HERE

Meet the two authors at Linghams' bookstore on Telegraph Road, in Heswall. The event starts from 7 pm on Wednesday, 29 January 2025.

Linghams

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall
CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Neston Life newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies