19 Dec 2024 - Medical Negligence Christmas Concert

Published: 15th November 2024 20:10

Playing both Christmas and non-Christmas songs from all decades!

Thursday 19 December 2024



Medical Negligence are a six- piece band who use lots of vocal harmonies in their music.They have been in touch to tell us: "We are playing at the amazing Sefton Palm House on Thursday 19th December at 7pm. Tickets are £10. We are really excited to play at such an incredible venue, and really want to fill the place!

"We will be playing both Christmas and non Christmas songs from all decades, so there will definitely be something for everyone.

"We comprise 6 members, of which 4 are singers, and we do a lot of harmonies and some acapella. As well as this, between us we play harp, flutes, guitar, piano, bass, mandolin, cello and percussion.....it will be a squeeze on stage!

If you can help, the link is below, which I for event info and tickets 🙂

Please visit the palmhouse.org.uk website for event information and to book your tickets. The image above clicks through to the same website.

Palm House

Sefton Park

Liverpool

L17 1AP

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.