  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

19 Dec 2024 - Medical Negligence Christmas Concert

Published: 15th November 2024 20:10

Playing both Christmas and non-Christmas songs from all decades! 

19 Dec 2024 - Medical Negligence at Sefton Palm House

 

Thursday 19 December 2024

Medical Negligence are a six- piece band who use lots of vocal harmonies in their music.They have been in touch to tell us: "We are playing at the amazing Sefton Palm House on Thursday 19th December at 7pm. Tickets are £10. We are really excited to play at such an incredible venue, and really want to fill the place!

"We will be playing both Christmas and non Christmas songs from all decades, so there will definitely be something for everyone.

"We comprise 6 members, of which 4 are singers, and we do a lot of harmonies and some acapella. As well as this, between us we play harp, flutes, guitar, piano, bass, mandolin, cello and percussion.....it will be a squeeze on stage!
If you can help, the link is below, which I for event info and tickets 🙂

Please visit the palmhouse.org.uk website for event information and to book your tickets. The image above clicks through to the same website.

Palm House
Sefton Park
Liverpool
L17 1AP 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Neston Life newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies