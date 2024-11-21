21 Nov 2024 - Neston Civic Society AGM and RSPB Talk

Published: 19th November 2024 18:35

AGM and RNLI

On 21st November Dan Trotman from the RSPB Dee Estuary nature reserve, will talk about the RSPB, after the AGM.

The talk is at 7.30 p.m. in the URC Community Hall.

Visitors are welcome. Free tea, coffee and biscuits will be served.

Credit: Paul Jubb.

Thursday 21 November 2024

The Neston Civic Society committee meet monthly to look at planning applications and arrange gardening and litter-picking parties.

We produce a newsletter twice a year, and have produced a Town Trail, and a Tree Trail with Neston Earth Group.

Please visit our website nestoncivicsociety.uk.

United Reformed Church Community Hall

Moorside Lane

Neston

CH64 6UZ

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.