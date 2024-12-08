8 Dec 2024 - The Christmas Sunday Roast

Published: 19th November 2024 19:17

Celebrate Christmas at The Parkgate Clubhouse



Sunday 8 December 2024



Sunday Roasts return to The Neston Club's Parkgate Clubhouse in December and the next one up is the most spectacular Sunday Roast of the year!

The Christmas Sunday Roast takes place on Sunday 8 December - and as it is the Festive season, there are quite a few extras thrown in.

If you book a table, you will be greeted with complimentary mulled wine and roast chestnuts before making your way to your table to enjoy a wonderful traditional festive roast dinner. To accompany the festive feast, there will be local Church organist Dan Wakefield playing traditional Christmas Carols where you will be encouraged to join in - song sheets will be provided!

As well as the classic carols such as Good King Wencelas, and In The Bleak Midwinter, there will also be some great Christmas songs such as Winter Wonderland and the occasionally competitive 12 days of Christmas!

To book your table, visit thenestonclub.co.uk/events, email enquiries@parkgateclubhouse.co.uk or call the main office on 0151 336 4199.

The Parkgate Clubhouse at The Neston Club

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ





