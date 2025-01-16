16 Jan 2025 - Public Meeting on Potential Solar Park

Published: 8th December 2024 13:30

Public Meeting to share progress on plans for a potential solar park on the Clayhill Industrial Estate in Neston.

Please find below a press release regarding the upcoming meeting:

Neston Community Energy Limited, a community benefit society, has announced details of a public meeting to share the preliminary findings of a feasibility study funded by the Community Energy Fund. Neston Community Energy obtained the grant through the North West Net Zero Hub administered by Lancashire County Council on behalf of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero at the end of October.

Credit\ Robert Thrift Photography.

Thursday 16 January 2025

The study is considering the suitability of the former landfill site on the Clayhill Industrial Estate in Neston as a location for a solar park. Robina Hetherington, one of the Project Managers from Neston Community Energy said, " We have engaged specialist consultants, Scene, to carry out the feasibility study. The site has been surveyed and some preliminary plans have been prepared for people to look at. We are holding a meeting where the consultants will display the plans, and there will be a presentation explaining what has been happening and what the possible next steps might be."

Members of Neston Community Energy will also be present to answer questions and let everyone know how they can get involved in local energy generation. Robina continued, "We hope that as many people as possible will come and find out about the exciting work that is going on in our community."

The Public Meeting will take place at 7 pm on Thursday 16 January 2025 at Neston Community Youth Centre.

For further information email: nestoncommunityenergy@gmail.com, or find us on Facebook.

NCYC

Burton Road

Neston

CH64 9RE

