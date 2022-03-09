  • Bookmark this page

Folk Dancing in Neston

Author: Ann Taylor Published: 9th March 2022 12:27

Come and join us for enjoyable evenings of dancing to live and lively music.

Folk Dancing

For the sheer pleasure of moving to beautiful music in good company, come and dance with us.

We do country dances mainly in the Jane Austin style and you do not need a partner.

We meet every Wednesday evening between 8pm and 10pm, at the United Reformed Church on Parkgate Road in Neston.

For more details see our website nestonfolkdanceclub.com.

 

