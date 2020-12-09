FREE Course - Let's Talk Mental Health

Published: 9th December 2020 11:21

Adult education providers Amber Button are hosting a new course in Neston in January.

'Let's Talk Mental Health' will cover:

Learn how to look after yourself, your family and those around you;

Know about the signs and symptoms of poor mental health;

Encourage positive mental health.



If you are aged 19+ and live in the Neston area, the 3 week course is FREE to attend.

Tuesday 12th, 19th and 26th January, from 12.15pm*

*Participants will be allocated a time slot so that group sizes can be kept to a minimum and adhere to Covid safety guidelines.

To book, please contact donia@amberbutton.co.uk, tel 07546 368094

Neston Community Youth Centre

Burton Road

Neston

CH64 9RE

