FREE Course - Let's Talk Mental Health
|Published: 9th December 2020 11:21
Adult education providers Amber Button are hosting a new course in Neston in January.
'Let's Talk Mental Health' will cover:
- Learn how to look after yourself, your family and those around you;
- Know about the signs and symptoms of poor mental health;
- Encourage positive mental health.
If you are aged 19+ and live in the Neston area, the 3 week course is FREE to attend.
Tuesday 12th, 19th and 26th January, from 12.15pm*
*Participants will be allocated a time slot so that group sizes can be kept to a minimum and adhere to Covid safety guidelines.
To book, please contact donia@amberbutton.co.uk, tel 07546 368094
Neston Community Youth Centre
Burton Road
Neston
CH64 9RE
