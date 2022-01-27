Neston Earth Group

Published: 27th January 2022 16:40

Join forces with this small community group who aim to support global environmental issues through local action and support for environmental projects.



We are a small community group who aim to support global environmental issues through local action and support for environmental projects.

Our aims are to:

Organise and run eco-based projects in Neston and surrounding area;



Promote interest and care in the environment in the local area;



Inform and recruit people in Neston and the surrounding area, to a greater understanding of the climate catastrophe and the need for urgent action.



Neston Earth Group was formed with the support of Neston Community Youth Centre (NCYC) in 2019 following the success of the Neston Earth Festivals. We have continued to meet through the COVID pandemic via Zoom and now have plans to progress projects that were put on hold during lockdown.

We were able to formally set up as an organisation during 2020. Opening a bank account under lockdown was a major achievement! It means we're now in a position to apply for funding for activities that have a direct impact on our environment.

Our members have networked with Wirral and Cheshire West and Chester councils, and Mersey Forest amongst others and we are listed on the Mersey Green Map run by Transition Liverpool and the Big Green List run by the Wirral Environmental Network.

Before lockdown, we had guest speakers at meetings including Simon Brown from Transition Town Chester, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester (CWAC) Council, and Member for Little Neston, Councillor Louise Gittins and CWAC Council's Climate Emergency Champion, Matt Bryan, and plan to invite guest speakers to our meetings again in 2022.

There are lots of ideas for activities; a campaign to stop engine idling outside local schools, tree and wild-flower planting, tree wardens, nature trails, litter picking in collaboration with other local groups, support for members with green initiatives in workplaces and schools and visits to look at local green initiatives such as Willaston Meadow and Community Orchard. We are currently working on a joint Tree Trail venture with Neston Civic Society and hope to contribute to NCYC's green initiatives as the new leaseholder of Neston Civic Centre.

We usually meet every six weeks at Neston Community Youth Centre, Burton Road, Little Neston CH64 9RE.

If you would like some more information on the group, would like to come to our next meeting or are interested in joining us, please email nestonearthgroup@gmail.com or message us on Facebook @nestonearthgroup.

