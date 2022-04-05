Ness Neighbours Coffee Mornings
|Published: 5th April 2022 21:26
Ness Neighbours Coffee Mornings
Held in Ness Village Hall on the first Tuesday of every month between 10am and 12 noon, Ness Neighbours meet for coffee, tea, cake and companionship.
All are welcome to attend, to enjoy coffee and cakes, to socialise and make new friends.
Free parking available.
Ness Village Hall
Neston Road
Ness
Cheshire
CH64 4AT
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.