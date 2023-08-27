Neston Singers are Recruiting
Do You Like to Sing? Come and enjoy singing with local choir Neston Singers.
Neston Singers give two concerts each year.
Did you know that singing helps to improve memory, breathing and posture?
We meet on Monday evenings at 7.30 pm at the United Reformed Church in Neston. The new season starts on Monday, 4 September 2023.
Come along and make new friends.
Male and female singers are welcome.
For more information, please email: nestonsingers@gmail.com.
Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church
Parkgate Road
Neston
CH64 6QF
