Dance With Neston's Hip & Harmony

Author: Paula Prytherch Published: 6th January 2020 11:01

Hip & Harmony's classes have a funky, vibrant, energetic style focussing on technique and performance but with an emphasis on FUN!

All abilities welcome.

Classes/Times

Cost

£5 per class, discounts for siblings. Payable at the beginning of each term.

Venue

Neston Community Youth Centre,

Burton Road,

Neston,

CH64 9RE

For more information:

Find our more about these fun and funky classes on the Hip & Harmony CIC website.

Contact:

Hip & Harmony

Tel: 07588 559729

Email: paulaprytherch@hotmail.co.uk

Visit the Hip & Harmony website here

