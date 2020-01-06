  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Dance With Neston's Hip & Harmony

Published: 6th January 2020

Hip & Harmony's classes have a funky, vibrant, energetic style focussing on technique and performance but with an emphasis on FUN!  

Hip & Harmony Street Dance

All abilities welcome.

Classes/Times
Street Dance Timetable
 
Cost

£5 per class, discounts for siblings. Payable at the beginning of each term.

Venue

Neston Community Youth Centre,
Burton Road,
Neston,
CH64 9RE

For more information:

Find our more about these fun and funky classes on the Hip & Harmony CIC website.

Contact:

Hip & Harmony
Tel: 07588 559729
Email: paulaprytherch@hotmail.co.uk

Visit the Hip & Harmony website here
 
Facebook
 
