Dance With Neston's Hip & Harmony
|Author: Paula Prytherch
|Published: 6th January 2020 11:01
Hip & Harmony's classes have a funky, vibrant, energetic style focussing on technique and performance but with an emphasis on FUN!
All abilities welcome.
Classes/Times
Cost
£5 per class, discounts for siblings. Payable at the beginning of each term.
Venue
Neston Community Youth Centre,
Burton Road,
Neston,
CH64 9RE
For more information:
Find our more about these fun and funky classes on the Hip & Harmony CIC website.
Contact:
Hip & Harmony
Tel: 07588 559729
Email: paulaprytherch@hotmail.co.uk
