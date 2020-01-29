  • Bookmark this page

Half Term Pond Dipping at Lees Lane Ponds

Published: 29th January 2020 12:17

The Friends of Lees Lane Ponds are hosting Pond Dipping and Mini-beast hunting activities in half term.

Lees Lane Ponds

Thursday 20th February 10.30 till 1pm

The pond dipping will take place from the staging overlooking the ponds. Families welcome, We have a range of nets, trays and magnifiers to get a really closeup look at the pondlife creatures. Children need to be supervised by a responsible adult. Camera probes available for viewing underwater!

Take part in hunts for mini-beasts which live in the woodlands around the ponds.

FREE!

Lees Lane Ponds

(Head for the car park off Lees Lane, where it crosses the Wirral Way)

Lees Lane Ponds

More half term activities in and around Neston


