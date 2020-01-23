  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Half Term Fun at Gordale

Published: 23rd January 2020 09:13

Keep the children happy this half-term with fun learning activities and entertainment at Gordale Garden and Home in Burton, Neston.

Kids Activities at Gordale, Half Term February 2020

There's a fantastic selection of children's activities, designed to be great fun, engaging and educational.

All events 11am - 12noon | £7 per child (inc 2 FOC adults) | Ideal for ages 3 - 10 years

MONDAY 17TH FEBRUARY - FARM-TASTIC FUN [BOOK ONLINE]

With a MOO, MOO here and an OINK, OINK there, have a bale of fun! Enjoy making wooden animals, decorating masks and creating your very own farm landscape.

TUESDAY 18TH FEBRUARY - UNICORNS & DRAGONS [BOOK ONLINE]

Come along and paint a unicorn flowerpot, and plant it too. Then make some litte dragons and colour in a mask. Carry it all home in your very own fantasty scene.

WEDNESDAY 19TH FEBRUARY - GREAT GORDALE CAKE OFF! [BOOK ONLINE]

Decorate cupcakes using icing, sprinkles and edible decorations. Be creative and design a mouth-watering showstopper to wow your friends and family.

THURSDAY 20TH FEBRUARY - CREEPY CRAWLY SHOW [BOOK ONLINE]

There'll be snakes, lizards, frogs, tarantulas, scorpions, geckos, giant snails and hissing cockroaches. Hold them, learn fascinating facts and take ‘Get me out of here' challenges.

FRIDAY 21ST FEBRUARY - MAGIC MAGGIE [BOOK ONLINE]

Join in the excitement as Magic Maggie delivers an all-out extravaganza of classic party games with a modern, upbeat twist.

Find out more and purchase tickets

£7 PER CHILD (accompanied by one or two adults) - BOOK ONLINE

Chester High Road
Burton
Neston
CH64 8TF
Tel: 0151 336 2116

