Half Term Fun at Gordale

Published: 23rd January 2020 09:13

Keep the children happy this half-term with fun learning activities and entertainment at Gordale Garden and Home in Burton, Neston.

There's a fantastic selection of children's activities, designed to be great fun, engaging and educational.

All events 11am - 12noon | £7 per child (inc 2 FOC adults) | Ideal for ages 3 - 10 years

MONDAY 17TH FEBRUARY - FARM-TASTIC FUN [BOOK ONLINE]

With a MOO, MOO here and an OINK, OINK there, have a bale of fun! Enjoy making wooden animals, decorating masks and creating your very own farm landscape.

TUESDAY 18TH FEBRUARY - UNICORNS & DRAGONS [BOOK ONLINE]

Come along and paint a unicorn flowerpot, and plant it too. Then make some litte dragons and colour in a mask. Carry it all home in your very own fantasty scene.

WEDNESDAY 19TH FEBRUARY - GREAT GORDALE CAKE OFF! [BOOK ONLINE]

Decorate cupcakes using icing, sprinkles and edible decorations. Be creative and design a mouth-watering showstopper to wow your friends and family.

THURSDAY 20TH FEBRUARY - CREEPY CRAWLY SHOW [BOOK ONLINE]

There'll be snakes, lizards, frogs, tarantulas, scorpions, geckos, giant snails and hissing cockroaches. Hold them, learn fascinating facts and take ‘Get me out of here' challenges.

FRIDAY 21ST FEBRUARY - MAGIC MAGGIE [BOOK ONLINE]

Join in the excitement as Magic Maggie delivers an all-out extravaganza of classic party games with a modern, upbeat twist.

Find out more and purchase tickets

£7 PER CHILD (accompanied by one or two adults) - BOOK ONLINE

Chester High Road

Burton

Neston

CH64 8TF

Tel: 0151 336 2116

More Half Term Activities in and around Neston

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.