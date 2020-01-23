Snowdrop Trail and Hedgehog Crafts at Ness Gardens

Published: 23rd January 2020 09:13

Wrap up, slip on your wellies and pop down to Ness Gardens over the February half term break, for seasonal family fun.

Snow Drop Trail

Saturday 15 to Sunday 23 February, 10am to 4pm daily

Enjoy the fresh air and the beginning of Spring with our interactive family fun snowdrop trail. On your way through the Visitor Centre, pick up a snowdrop trail leaflet. This colourfully illustrated guide will show you the best routes to take to see our beautiful collections of snowdrops.

Hedgehog Craft Sessions

Wednesday 19 and Thursday 20 February, 1-3pm

Using naturally sourced materials from Ness Gardens, this short, friendly workshop will take you through the steps you need to create your very own little hedgehog friend.

Who is it suitable for?



All ages.





Children must be supervised for all activities.

What does it cost?

All activities are free & included in your normal garden admission.

No need to book, just turn up.

Ness Gardens

Neston Road

Ness

CH64 4AY

More Half Term Activities in and around Neston

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.