Snowdrop Trail and Hedgehog Crafts at Ness Gardens
|Published: 23rd January 2020 09:13
Wrap up, slip on your wellies and pop down to Ness Gardens over the February half term break, for seasonal family fun.
Snow Drop Trail
Saturday 15 to Sunday 23 February, 10am to 4pm daily
Hedgehog Craft Sessions
Wednesday 19 and Thursday 20 February, 1-3pm
Using naturally sourced materials from Ness Gardens, this short, friendly workshop will take you through the steps you need to create your very own little hedgehog friend.
Who is it suitable for?
Children must be supervised for all activities.
What does it cost?
All activities are free & included in your normal garden admission.
No need to book, just turn up.
Ness Gardens
Neston Road
Ness
CH64 4AY
