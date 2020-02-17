Look - It's Half Term in Neston

Published: 17th February 2020 07:19

Here's your handy guide to Half Term Holiday activities in and around Neston, for all ages.

Please click on the links below to find out more about each of our featured activities.

Half Term Activities at Neston Recreation Centre

Brio Leisure bring you an extra special Under the Sea Pool Party this half term

From creepy crawlies to dinosaurs

It's all going on at Gordale

Snowdrops & Hedgehogs

Ness Gardens invite you to join them for hedgehog crafts and a delightful snowdrop trail

Lees Lane Ponds in Little Neston

We're talking parrots and snakes

Crafty fun at Neston Library

Build a Nestbox

Educational and creative fun at RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands

See also....





What's On - our guide to all the events in the CH64 area

If you are running any courses or other activities this Half Term that you would like to publicise on AboutMyArea, please call Carrie on 0151 336 2734 or send us an email.





Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.