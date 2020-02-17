Look - It's Half Term in Neston
|Published: 17th February 2020 07:19
Here's your handy guide to Half Term Holiday activities in and around Neston, for all ages.
Please click on the links below to find out more about each of our featured activities.
Half Term Activities at Neston Recreation Centre
Brio Leisure bring you an extra special Under the Sea Pool Party this half term
From creepy crawlies to dinosaurs
It's all going on at Gordale
Snowdrops & Hedgehogs
Ness Gardens invite you to join them for hedgehog crafts and a delightful snowdrop trail
Lees Lane Ponds in Little Neston
We're talking parrots and snakes
Crafty fun at Neston Library
Build a Nestbox
Educational and creative fun at RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands
What's On - our guide to all the events in the CH64 area
If you are running any courses or other activities this Half Term that you would like to publicise on AboutMyArea, please call Carrie on 0151 336 2734 or send us an email.
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.