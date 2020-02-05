Build a Nestbox at RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands

Published: 5th February 2020 12:28

It's National Nestbox Week this February half term, and the RSPB are in need of some new nestboxes to put up in trees around Burton Mere Wetlands near Neston.

On Wednesday 19 February, they are inviting families to get involved and have some fun helping us to build them, then choose a spot with RSPB wardens for them to be placed in the site's woodland. All nestboxes are numbered, so if you like, they'll be able to let you know what makes its home in your box this spring!

All tools and materials will be provided, just come along in appropriate clothing for the weather.

No booking required, just drop in any time between 10.30am and 3.30pm. Allow a minimum of 30 minutes to build a box, and longer to assist a warden in putting it up.

Take away the RSPB nestbox kit instructions to make your own for your garden or outdoor space, or browse the wide selection in our shop on site if you'd prefer to buy one.

Price: £5 per nestbox (£4 RSPB members); normal reserve admission charges apply for non-members.

Wednesday 19 February, 10.30am-3.30pm

RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands,

Puddington Lane,

Burton,

Cheshire,

CH64 5SF

More Half Term Activities in and around Neston

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.