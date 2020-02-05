  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Smooth Store

Business Reviews

Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Sanderson Vet
""
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Build a Nestbox at RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands

Published: 5th February 2020 12:28

It's National Nestbox Week this February half term, and the RSPB are in need of some new nestboxes to put up in trees around Burton Mere Wetlands near Neston.

Make a nestbox at RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands

On Wednesday 19 February, they are inviting families to get involved and have some fun helping us to build them, then choose a spot with RSPB wardens for them to be placed in the site's woodland. All nestboxes are numbered, so if you like, they'll be able to let you know what makes its home in your box this spring!

All tools and materials will be provided, just come along in appropriate clothing for the weather.

No booking required, just drop in any time between 10.30am and 3.30pm. Allow a minimum of 30 minutes to build a box, and longer to assist a warden in putting it up.

Take away the RSPB nestbox kit instructions to make your own for your garden or outdoor space, or browse the wide selection in our shop on site if you'd prefer to buy one.

Price: £5 per nestbox (£4 RSPB members); normal reserve admission charges apply for non-members.

Wednesday 19 February, 10.30am-3.30pm

RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands,
Puddington Lane,
Burton,
Cheshire,
CH64 5SF

More Half Term Activities in and around Neston

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies