Half Term Crafts at Neston Library
Come and decorate a parrot at Neston Library this half term.
(Not a real one!)
Wednesday 19 February from 10am to 1pm - drop in, it's free.
Come and create a snake with paper plates.
(Still not a real one!)
Friday 21 February from 10am to 1pm - drop in, it's free.
Neston Library
Parkgate Road
Neston
CH64 6QE
More Half Term Activities in and around Neston
