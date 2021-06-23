Recycling the Plastic Bag Explosion Caused by the Pandemic

We have received correspondence from a resident who would like your help regarding recycling of plastic bags accumulated over the various lockdowns.



They write:

"Can anyone tell me where to deposit all the plastic bags I have collected over the past 18 months from deliveries as they insist on providing them and it is no longer possible to return them to Sainsburys or anywhere else I can find?

"It seems that the pandemic has exploded our use of plastic, cardboard and paper and despite my best efforts I am not able to recycle the plastic.

"Ocado is now taking bags back but others are not and everything comes wrapped in masses of bubble wrap which they won't take back.

"If anyone knows where I can take it I would be very grateful as it is piling up! Thanks, Sam."

