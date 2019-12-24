The Spirit of Christmas is Alive in Neston

Author: Claire Published: 24th December 2019 09:18

I would like to thank the very kind lady who paid for my shopping on Sunday morning (15th) in Aldi store where I was taken ill.

I did not get her name so I could not recompense her.

I would also like to thank the Staff at Aldi who were so kind to me, also to Shirley who offered to run me home.

Thank you all so much and have a Happy Christmas. Claire.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.