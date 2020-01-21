Why are Horses Being Ridden on Public Footpaths in Neston?

Author: Jim Henshaw Published: 21st January 2020 09:53

A reader writes in with a question about footpaths, specifically citing one in Little Neston.

Regarding horses using public footpaths, I have just been up Cuckoo Lane where the footpath joins it. Although we have had your cooperation with this matter, the horse people still insist on using the path.

I am visually impaired and even I can see the tell tale signs of them being there.

Why has the gate been removed?

