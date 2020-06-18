Neston Resident Urges Support for Cycling Safety Measures

A very concerned local cyclist and AboutMyArea Neston reader, Merrymac, urges residents to support a petition for a safer cycling solution.

A number of readers recently have written about the poor behaviour of cyclists. Below is a possible solution to the problem, but it needs you to take 30 seconds to click a link.

In the last 5 years, one cyclist has been killed but 105 seriously injured on the roads in the Cheshire West and Chester borough. (Dept of Transport 18/6/2020). Let us now act for cyclists to be taken off congested shared paths like the Wirral Way and Burton Greenway and put onto dedicated cycleways instead.

You can ask CWAC to make the A540 road more cycle-friendly, reducing the conflicts between cyclists and walkers. Using an interactive map, you can add your weight by clicking the most popular suggestion on the A540.

At the time of writing, 27 have clicked so far at Junction of A540 and Quarry Rd, Neston to have a cycle lane on the whole route. This is a road cyclists frequently use to travel to Wales and Chester.

It takes 30 seconds of your time and CWAC may finally take heed of the 1,744 cyclists who they ignored in a similar request in 2019. This time there is a national ground-swell to improve cycle infrastructure and £250,000 is on the table which was not previously there.

Merrymac

Editor's Note: Cheshire West and Chester Council have recently launched their Walk, Ride, Thrive initiative, where residents can have their say on the challenges they face and improvements they would like to see. Read more here.

