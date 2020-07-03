  • Bookmark this page

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Neston Resident Warns Against TV Licence Scam

Author: Gerard Moore Published: 3rd July 2020 09:33

AboutMyArea Neston reader Gerard Moore has written in to warn residents to be on their guard against a TV Licence scam.

TV licence

I received a very convincing email telling me my tv license expired tomorrow and asking me to click on a link to renew it. This is the most elaborate and convincing scam email I have ever seen and I've seen quite a few of them. This one includes BBC logos and supposed links for you to check the validity of the email. The seeds of doubt were sown by the sender's email address, but even that was slightly plausible.

Being over 75, I am expecting contact by the BBC asking me to buy a licence from August 1st, when our free licences end. That was the first clue, as they claimed I needed a license from the July 3rd. Also, I was addressed by my email address and not by my name. I Googled "how to spot a tv licence scam" and found lots of useful articles.

If the BBC emails you it will have one of the following two senders addresses: donotreply@tvlicensing.co.uk or donotreply@spp.tvlicensing.co.uk. If not, it's a scam!

 

 

 

