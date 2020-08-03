Why Are So Few Vehicles Allowed at Neston Tip at Any One Time?

Author: Mr Grumpy Published: 3rd August 2020 18:27

'Mr Grumpy' of Neston has written in with a question about the current arrangements at Neston Waste and Recycling Centre.



Today I spent about an hour queueing to use the waste disposal site/dump/tip at Neston. Why on earth are they only admitting three vehicles at a time?

I can't think of any other outdoor community space with such a drastic restriction on user numbers. It's a large area but is restricted to six people (assuming two per car though many only have one) and a couple of attendants - a much lower density than on, say, Neston's streets or market square. It's very frustrating and fuel-inefficient for users and is likely to encourage fly-tipping amongst those who can't be bothered to wait.

Can someone from the council or contractors explain the logic behind this restriction? Is there any epidemiological evidence to support it?

Incidentally, the queue was further delayed today because a trailer was unloading - even though signs say these are banned.

