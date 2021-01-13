Haddon Woods Cherished No More?

Published: 13th January 2021 14:58

AboutMyArea reader John has submitted his thoughts regarding what was once the publicly treasured Haddon Woods, Burton.

John summises: "A few years ago, Haddon Woods was sold off as 5-acre lots, which were bought by various local people. Since then some of the owners have vandalised their plots by erecting barbed wire fences, erecting outbuildings and placing caravans.

"The main aim of these owners is to make sure nobody enjoys access even though local people have been walking through the woods for decades.

"The owners have continued to cut down dozens of trees, deposit waste and drive vehicles down the footpaths turning them into a sea of mud.

"I hope this vandalism and desecration of a once beautiful wild wood will encourage local residents to complain to MPs and councillors."

Whilst we're lucky that the beauty spots on our doorstep are plentiful, it is always a shame when somewhere admired and well-used by locals enters into new private ownership and limitations come into force.

Planning applications or records of works have not been investigated in the publishing of this article. This story is local man John, expressing his views, about wanting to see these woods restored to their natural beauty. To achieve that, as John suggests, others may wish to submit complaints via the formal channels.

