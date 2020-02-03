Petition Launched to Fight Ban on Marsh Access

Author: Anthony Annakin-Smith Published: 18th January 2021 11:07

A petition has been launched to fight the proposed ban on access to the marsh at Parkgate and Neston.

The year-round ban on public access to a vast area of local marshland is proposed by Natural England, as part of their plan to establish an England Coastal path. Please refer to previous artcles about the proposal here and also Anthony's recent article in our 'Have Your Say' section- your contributions are always welcome.

A petition has been launched by local resident Anthony Annakin-Smith. He said "The marsh has been used for decades by locals for a variety of reasons. It is a marvellous natural wilderness on our doorstep and there is no reason why people should not be allowed to continue to enjoy it.'

Natural England's main justification for the ban is that the marsh "is unsuitable for public access" claiming there have been incidents in the area where people needed to be rescued. However, their report gives no details of any such incidents.

Anthony commented: "If there have been any rescue incidents at all, as Natural England allege, they have been few and far between. In any event, if parts of our countryside are going to be closed because they are ‘unsuitable for public access', with a risk of rescue being needed, then every mountain and moorland should be roped off immediately. Frankly, it's a ridiculous reason."

If you wish to help the fight to allow people to retain marsh access you can find the petition here.

Please also contact your local town and borough councillor and write to Natural England at bhw.coastalaccess@naturalengland.org.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.