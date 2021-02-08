  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Last Chance to Express Coast Path Concerns

Published: 8th February 2021 11:17

AboutMyArea readers are reminded that the opportunity ends shortly, to comment on Natural England's report on the stretch of the England Coast Path which passes through Neston.

Responses must be with Natural England by the close of Wednesday 10 February and must be made on the correct form, available here.

Local campaigner, Anthony Annakin-Smith, commented: "While I'm broadly in favour of the path, there are many issues with the detailed proposals including continuing question marks over future marsh access, spurious arguments for ‘exclusion of access to the saltmarsh/flat' (their phrase), erection of fencing at undisclosed locations, inadequate budget etc. etc."

Marshes

He adds: "Natural England claim the measures they are taking are ‘necessary' but local people may beg to differ given that they don't appear to have been ‘necessary' previously. There may be a case for a public meeting, virtual or otherwise. I'd encourage local people to make their voices heard."

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies