Last Chance to Express Coast Path Concerns

Published: 8th February 2021 11:17

AboutMyArea readers are reminded that the opportunity ends shortly, to comment on Natural England's report on the stretch of the England Coast Path which passes through Neston.

Responses must be with Natural England by the close of Wednesday 10 February and must be made on the correct form, available here.

Local campaigner, Anthony Annakin-Smith, commented: "While I'm broadly in favour of the path, there are many issues with the detailed proposals including continuing question marks over future marsh access, spurious arguments for ‘exclusion of access to the saltmarsh/flat' (their phrase), erection of fencing at undisclosed locations, inadequate budget etc. etc."

He adds: "Natural England claim the measures they are taking are ‘necessary' but local people may beg to differ given that they don't appear to have been ‘necessary' previously. There may be a case for a public meeting, virtual or otherwise. I'd encourage local people to make their voices heard."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.