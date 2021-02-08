  • Bookmark this page

Are You Receiving the Correct State Pension Entitlement?

Published: 8th February 2021 11:28

AboutMyArea Neston reader John Cartlidge would like to bring to the attention of retirement age women, a Department of Work and Pensions error.

John says: "Many women of retirement age are not receiving their correct State Pension entitlement, largely because they don't realise they are entitled or that it has to be claimed.

"The older style pension system enabled women with reduced national insurance contributions record to claim a proportion of their husband's state pension.

"Whilst a complex topic, it appears DWP have adopted a positive approach to dealing with enquiries, reviews and revised claims."

As reported in The Guardian (see original article here), "Thousands may collectively be owed more than £100m after being underpaid for years." The article explains the issue in more detail and lists eligibility criteria that is worth checking over.

The problem affects women who reached state-pension age before 6 April 2016.

Former Financial Advisor John encourages us to double-check State Pension entitlements, rather than automatically relying on what you are receiving. You may wish to use this free tool from pension consultant Lane Clark & Peacock (LCP).

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
